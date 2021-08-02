Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 469,059 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 917,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10,264.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 120,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 118,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

