Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.39% of Enzo Biochem worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a PE ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

