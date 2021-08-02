Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.54% of GSI Technology worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSIT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in GSI Technology by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GSI Technology by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSI Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

