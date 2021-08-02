Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.40 Million Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 246.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $123.05 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,797 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $48,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,538 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,914 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

