Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.53 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Pretium Resources worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
PVG opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.
Pretium Resources Profile
Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.
Featured Story: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.