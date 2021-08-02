Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.53 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Pretium Resources worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

PVG opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pretium Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

