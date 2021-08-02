Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.56 Million Holdings in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.45% of LCNB worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. LCNB Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 26.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

