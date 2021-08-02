Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIDS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.10.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $252,120.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

