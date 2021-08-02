Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,254 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Enerplus worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 196.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 1,120,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $6.23 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.