Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.56% of First Bank worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the first quarter worth $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.33 on Monday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $250.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.97.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. On average, analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s payout ratio is presently 12.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

