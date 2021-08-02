Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.94% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KALV. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $492.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

