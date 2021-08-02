Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $22.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

