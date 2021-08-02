Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.13 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 576.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of TransMedics Group worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,731 shares of company stock worth $1,024,066. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TMDX opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.84 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.52.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.