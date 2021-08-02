Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.23 Million Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 530,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 30.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of USX opened at $8.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.