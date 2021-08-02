Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

