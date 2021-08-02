Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLY opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $215.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.78. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.90%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

