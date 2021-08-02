Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.09% of CorePoint Lodging worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 105,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CPLG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CPLG stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a market cap of $786.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

