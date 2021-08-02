Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Invitae worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after buying an additional 2,290,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $60,491,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $21,923,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,280,000 after buying an additional 338,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock worth $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. Invitae’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

