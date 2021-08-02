Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.79% of AmeriServ Financial worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.94. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

In related news, Director Kim W. Kunkle acquired 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $88,180.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,140.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,401 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

