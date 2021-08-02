Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.73% of Potbelly worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In other Potbelly news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $6.98 on Monday. Potbelly Co. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

