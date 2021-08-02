Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 125,464 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of MoneyGram International worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after buying an additional 2,185,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 317,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $823.83 million, a P/E ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

