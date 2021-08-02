Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 21,845 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.43% of MVB Financial worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,552,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MVBF stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

