Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 6,584 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth about $60,784,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $122.70 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

