Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 9,125 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $108.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.24 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

