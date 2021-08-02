Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,629 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.40% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $25.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

