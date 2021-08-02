Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,906 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.60% of Kindred Biosciences worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.00. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $414.61 million, a PE ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,894,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,389,407.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,600 shares of company stock worth $1,207,680 in the last 90 days. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.