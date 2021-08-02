Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 121,465 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,465 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 345,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 327,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after purchasing an additional 209,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Shares of CGC opened at $18.91 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

