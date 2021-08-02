Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,490 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,888,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 157,490 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,603,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 109,743 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 8,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $16,608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,792,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

