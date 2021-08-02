Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 26,119 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of GAMCO Investors worth $5,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $994,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GAMCO Investors by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in GAMCO Investors in the first quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

In other GAMCO Investors news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,784 shares of company stock worth $3,616,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBL opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $735.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

