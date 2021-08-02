Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,023 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,634,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.60% of Aware worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 340,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWRE opened at $3.98 on Monday. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.21.

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

