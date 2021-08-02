Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,745 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Blueprint Medicines worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,958,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

