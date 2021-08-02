Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $6.08 Million Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 691,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.35% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Yellow in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Yellow stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.24. Yellow Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

