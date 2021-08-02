Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.92% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.55. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.