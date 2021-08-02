Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s (NYSE:DDL) Quiet Period Set To Expire on August 9th

Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 9th. Dingdong (Cayman) had issued 4,072,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $95,692,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $24.83 on Monday. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

