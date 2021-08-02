DinoSwap (DINO) Trading 47.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be bought for about $4.37 or 0.00011195 BTC on exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $49.82 million and $11.88 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 72,108,874 coins and its circulating supply is 11,401,039 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

