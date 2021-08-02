Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 29,700 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

DIOD stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.43. 292,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 482,895 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

