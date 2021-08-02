Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 39,700 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $2,412,234.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96.

On Monday, June 28th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $636,960.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $327,726.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $637,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,068,963.45.

Diodes stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.43. 292,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,737. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diodes by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diodes by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

