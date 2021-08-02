Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

DLG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 298.80 ($3.90). 986,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 293.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

