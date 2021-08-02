disBalancer Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2.01 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00102848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00139119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,276.13 or 0.99687793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.73 or 0.00847052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,571 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.