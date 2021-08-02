Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $127.84

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.84 and last traded at $126.77, with a volume of 22702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

