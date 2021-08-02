Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Down 14.7% in July

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.75. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $48.36 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

