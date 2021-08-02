Discovery (DISCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Discovery has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

