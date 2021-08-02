Discovery (DISCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $27.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32. Discovery has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

