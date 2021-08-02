Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

DISCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,269. Discovery has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery makes up approximately 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

