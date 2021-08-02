Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
DISCB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.00. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,269. Discovery has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
About Discovery
Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.
