district0x One Day Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. district0x has a total market capitalization of $85.40 million and $3.91 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, district0x has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00061066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00812775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00095935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040643 BTC.

About district0x

DNT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official website is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

