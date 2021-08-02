Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $18.59 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 13.8% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $57.80. 1,053,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,515,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.52.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

