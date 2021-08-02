Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $4.68 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 3.5% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after acquiring an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 338,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,075. The stock has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

