Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,025 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 4.7% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.97. 163,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

