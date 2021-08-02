Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up about 7.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 152,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.42. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

