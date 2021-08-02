Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,152. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

