Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Sells 1,865 Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Raven Industries comprises about 5.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.34% of Raven Industries worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAVN. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,923,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,260,000 after purchasing an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 93.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 421,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAVN stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.14. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,452. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $112.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

